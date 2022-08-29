The annual Crawford Gives fundraiser organized by Crawford Heritage Community Foundation kicked off earlier today with nearly $300,000 donated by this afternoon.
At 4:30 p.m., the total amount donated equaled $296,234.93 across 1,494 individual donations.
Meadville's Academy Theatre was leading the way in terms of donations with more than $32,490 donated. Women's Services, meanwhile, had the most number of donations at 56.
The 48-hour event continues through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
More information: www.crawfordgives.org.
The leaders:
|Top Donation Totals
|Organization
|Donations
|Academy Theatre
|$32,490.39
|South Lake Preserve
|$13,952.79
|French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society
|$13,752.67
|Women's Services, Inc.
|$12,275.51
|Meadville Area Recreation Foundation
|$11,946.07
|Foundation for Sustainable Forests
|$11,368.48
|Wesbury
|$10,749.09
|Tamarack Wildlife Center
|$10,135.33
|Common Roots
|$9,805.33
|Crawford Heritage Community Foundation
|$8,139.23
