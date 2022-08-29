Crawford Gives logo

The annual Crawford Gives fundraiser organized by Crawford Heritage Community Foundation kicked off earlier today with nearly $300,000 donated by this afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m., the total amount donated equaled $296,234.93 across 1,494 individual donations.

Meadville's Academy Theatre was leading the way in terms of donations with more than $32,490 donated. Women's Services, meanwhile, had the most number of donations at 56.

The 48-hour event continues through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

More information: www.crawfordgives.org.

The leaders:

Top Donation Totals
OrganizationDonations
Academy Theatre$32,490.39
South Lake Preserve$13,952.79
French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society$13,752.67
Women's Services, Inc.$12,275.51
Meadville Area Recreation Foundation$11,946.07
Foundation for Sustainable Forests$11,368.48
Wesbury$10,749.09
Tamarack Wildlife Center$10,135.33
Common Roots$9,805.33
Crawford Heritage Community Foundation$8,139.23

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you