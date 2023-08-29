The annual Crawford Gives fundraiser organized by Crawford Heritage Community Foundation kicked off Sunday and has received over $730,000 as of Tuesday evening.
At 6:15 p.m., the total amount donated equaled $732,075 across 4,020 individual donations for 166 nonprofits.
The Academy Theatre was leading the way in terms of donations with more than $44,000 donated. Women's Services Inc., meanwhile, had the most number of donations at 139.
The three-day event continues through Tuesday.
More information: www.crawfordgives.org.
The leaders:
|Nonprofit
|No. Gifts
|Total
|Academy Theatre
|107
|$44,124.97
|Wesbury
|85
|$33,610.72
|Meadville Medical Center Foundation
|34
|$32,005.41
|Meadville Area Recreation Foundation
|72
|$28,001.78
|Women's Services, Inc.
|139
|$23,980.51
|Center for Family Services, Inc.
|91
|$22,877.15
|ERNST TRAIL-French Creek Recreational Trails, Inc.
|98
|$21,901.61
|Common Roots
|112
|$19,998.09
|Meadville Family YMCA
|66
|$19,845.39
|Crawford County Historical Society
|96
|$17,505.07
