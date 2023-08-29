Crawford Gives logo

The annual Crawford Gives fundraiser organized by Crawford Heritage Community Foundation kicked off Sunday and has received over $730,000 as of Tuesday evening.

At 6:15 p.m., the total amount donated equaled $732,075 across 4,020 individual donations for 166 nonprofits.

The Academy Theatre was leading the way in terms of donations with more than $44,000 donated. Women's Services Inc., meanwhile, had the most number of donations at 139.

The three-day event continues through Tuesday. 

More information: www.crawfordgives.org.

The leaders:

NonprofitNo. GiftsTotal
Academy Theatre107$44,124.97
Wesbury85$33,610.72
Meadville Medical Center Foundation34$32,005.41
Meadville Area Recreation Foundation72$28,001.78
Women's Services, Inc.139$23,980.51
Center for Family Services, Inc.91$22,877.15
ERNST TRAIL-French Creek Recreational Trails, Inc.98$21,901.61
Common Roots112$19,998.09
Meadville Family YMCA66$19,845.39
Crawford County Historical Society96$17,505.07

