Crawford Gives logo

The annual Crawford Gives fundraiser organized by Crawford Heritage Community Foundation kicked off Sunday and has received nearly $275,000 as of Monday morning.

At 9:30 a.m., the total amount donated equaled $273,414 across 1,394 individual donations for 156 nonprofits.

The Academy Theatre was leading the way in terms of donations with more than $18,800 donated. Meadville Public Library, meanwhile, had the most number of donations at 44.

The three-day event continues through Tuesday. 

More information: www.crawfordgives.org.

The leaders:

NonprofitNo. giftsTotal
Academy Theatre36$18,859.50
Meadville Area Recreation Foundation27$16,553.57
ERNST TRAIL-French Creek Recreational Trails, Inc.39$13,453.20
Meadville Family YMCA19$11,969.27
Crawford County Historical Society43$8,939.69
French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society11$7,886.76
Meadville Community Soup Kitchen23$7,132.18
Tamarack Wildlife Center34$7,085.34
Meadville Public Library44$6,831.54
Women's Services, Inc.41$6,809.14

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Trending Video