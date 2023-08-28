The annual Crawford Gives fundraiser organized by Crawford Heritage Community Foundation kicked off Sunday and has received nearly $275,000 as of Monday morning.
At 9:30 a.m., the total amount donated equaled $273,414 across 1,394 individual donations for 156 nonprofits.
The Academy Theatre was leading the way in terms of donations with more than $18,800 donated. Meadville Public Library, meanwhile, had the most number of donations at 44.
The three-day event continues through Tuesday.
More information: www.crawfordgives.org.
The leaders:
|Nonprofit
|No. gifts
|Total
|Academy Theatre
|36
|$18,859.50
|Meadville Area Recreation Foundation
|27
|$16,553.57
|ERNST TRAIL-French Creek Recreational Trails, Inc.
|39
|$13,453.20
|Meadville Family YMCA
|19
|$11,969.27
|Crawford County Historical Society
|43
|$8,939.69
|French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society
|11
|$7,886.76
|Meadville Community Soup Kitchen
|23
|$7,132.18
|Tamarack Wildlife Center
|34
|$7,085.34
|Meadville Public Library
|44
|$6,831.54
|Women's Services, Inc.
|41
|$6,809.14
