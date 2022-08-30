Crawford Gives logo

The annual Crawford Gives fundraiser organized by Crawford Heritage Community Foundation kicked off Monday and has received over $550,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

At 4 p.m., the total amount donated equaled $552,467.06 across 2,725 individual donations.

Wesbury was leading the way in terms of donations with more than $44,000 donated. Women's Services, meanwhile, had the most number of donations at 99.

The 48-hour event continues through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. In 2021, a little more than $531,000 was raised.

More information: www.crawfordgives.org.

The leaders:

Top Donation Totals
OrganizationDonations
Wesbury$44,401.79
Academy Theatre$41,051.87
Meadville Medical Center Foundation$37,529.71
Common Roots$28,034.54
Center for Family Services, Inc.$22,605.08
Women's Services, Inc.$18,509.61
Meadville Area Recreation Foundation$18,154.03
Crawford Heritage Community Foundation$16,398.22
Foundation for Sustainable Forests$14,468.95
South Lake Preserve$14,468.04

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you