The annual Crawford Gives fundraiser organized by Crawford Heritage Community Foundation kicked off Monday and has received over $550,000 by Tuesday afternoon.
At 4 p.m., the total amount donated equaled $552,467.06 across 2,725 individual donations.
Wesbury was leading the way in terms of donations with more than $44,000 donated. Women's Services, meanwhile, had the most number of donations at 99.
The 48-hour event continues through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. In 2021, a little more than $531,000 was raised.
More information: www.crawfordgives.org.
The leaders:
|Top Donation Totals
|Organization
|Donations
|Wesbury
|$44,401.79
|Academy Theatre
|$41,051.87
|Meadville Medical Center Foundation
|$37,529.71
|Common Roots
|$28,034.54
|Center for Family Services, Inc.
|$22,605.08
|Women's Services, Inc.
|$18,509.61
|Meadville Area Recreation Foundation
|$18,154.03
|Crawford Heritage Community Foundation
|$16,398.22
|Foundation for Sustainable Forests
|$14,468.95
|South Lake Preserve
|$14,468.04
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.