UNION TOWNSHIP — A tractor trailer blocking the roadway led to the closure of southbound lanes on Interstate 79 at the Meadville exit for about an hour this afternoon.
PennDOT officials said the interstate was closed from the Meadville exit to the Cochranton exit.
The request for closure was issued at about 11:51 a.m., minutes after the tractor trailer blocking traffic was reported, and the shutdown went completely into effect at approximately 12:08 p.m. The interstate reopened around 1 p.m.
The tractor trailer is located near Milepost 143, about 4 miles south of the Meadville exit at Milepost 147.
The shutdown comes as wintry weather affects roadways statewide.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation earlier announced restrictions for commercial vehicles traveling on I-79 from where it begins in Erie County to Cranberry Township in Butler County. The restrictions limited commercial vehicles to the right-hand lane with a speed limit of 45 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.