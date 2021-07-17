PYMATUNING RESERVOIR — A 73-year-old man, his grandson and two other boys were rescued with no injuries Thursday afternoon after their vessel capsized in rough waters at the northern end of Pymatuning Reservoir, according to Dan Bickel, Pymatuning State Park.
In a separate Thursday afternoon incident, a canoer was rescued by Crawford County Scuba Team and crews from several other agencies after he became stranded on a fallen tree when his canoe overturned in a southern Erie County portion of French Creek, according to statements from several of the agencies that participated.
At Pymatuning, the 73-year-old man, a member of the Pymatuning Sailing Club, and three boys were sailing in a Hobby Cat 16 catamaran near the club’s facilities and about 300 yards offshore when the double-hulled craft overturned in strong winds at about 2:50 p.m. The boating club is located off Phelps Road and is just east of the Pennsylvania-Ohio border.
Other club members on shore reported the incident, according to Bickel. The call went first to the Pymatuning State Park offices in Ohio, where officials contacted the Pennsylvania office.
“The occupants were clinging to the boat asking for someone to call 911,” Bickel told the Tribune via text message. “Rangers using our north patrol boat responded and picked up occupants. All had life jackets on.”
Pymatuning State Park rangers and management staff responded and were assisted by crews from Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Linesville Volunteer Fire Department, according to Bickel. Volunteer fire departments from North Shenango Township and Andover, Ohio, were also dispatched to assist, as was the Crawford County Scuba Team.
“Park staff managed to effect a successful rescue as well as recover the boat,” Bickel said in a follow-up email.
The rescue on the reservoir came shortly after Crawford County Scuba Team assisted in a swift water rescue on French Creek near Flatts Road nearly 3 miles south of Waterford in southern Erie County, according to statements posted to social media by several of the agencies involved.
The scuba team and crews from numerous other departments arrived around 1:30 p.m. to find a canoer stranded about 10 feet off shore on a fallen tree that was part of a debris and brush pile formed in the creek.
The creek’s high level due to recent heavy rains likely contributed to the situation and certainly made the rescue more challenging, according to information from the scuba team.
French Creek typically flows at approximately 500 cubic feet per second as measured at the Meadville United States Geological Survey station near the mercer Street bridge, the scuba team stated.
“At this moment we are 6-7 times that number and the water behaves completely different,” the scuba team stated in a Facebook post Friday. “With significant rain in store for today, please stay off of the crick (sic) this weekend.”
Also responding to the incident were Fuller Hose Co. 1, Corry Fire Department, Stancliff Hose Co., Union City Volunteer Fire Department, Lake City Fire Co. and EmergyCare.
