Erie Police Department is investigating a shooting at Erie High School this morning.
According to a posting on the Erie Police Department's official Facebook page:
"Erie Police confirm that a single individual at Erie High School has been shot. The individual is in good condition and has been transported to the hospital. More information to follow as we receive it."
According to an update at 10:44 a.m. on the Erie School District's website:
"There has been a shooting at Erie High School. The school is on lockdown with a police presence. Dismissal has begun. The building is secured. Erie Bureau of Police report no active threat."
One person also was reportedly in custody, but that has not been confirmed.
Check later with meadvilletribune.com for any additional updates.