Bill Grasinger was sitting down with a customer at his Hovis Interiors furniture store Monday afternoon when an enormous crash erupted outside the front door through which the customer had walked a moment before.
“It sounded like the front of the building fell off,” he said, “and that’s what happened.”
A section of bricks from above the uppermost windows of 280 Chestnut St. and stretching nearly half the width of the building plummeted to the sidewalk just after 5 p.m. Moments later, a pile of hundreds of bricks lay scattered across the sidewalk, some resting in on-street parking parking spots and the street itself as others hung precariously from the edges of the fallen section.
No injuries occurred in the incident, according to Chief Patrick Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department, and besides the building’s facade little seemed to have been damaged.
“No one got hit,” Wiley said from in front of the building shortly after the bricks fell. “Luck was on our side.”
Chestnut Street between Park Avenue and Federal Court was closed as a result of the facade failure, city officials announced Monday evening. Due to the closure, the city-owned parking lot located between Chestnut and West Cherry streets next to the Academy Theatre is inaccessible.
Grasinger was in surprisingly good spirits after the incident.
“It’s too bad it happened,” he said, “but the only good thing is nobody got hurt.”
Grasinger said several customers had entered shortly before the incident, adding that he and his employees enter and exit numerous times each day through the front door near where the bricks landed.
“It didn’t even hit the cars parked right in front,” Grasinger said.
It did shock people nearby, however.
“It was a super loud crash — it was horrific,” Charlie Anderson said of the noise he heard. “It all came crashing at once.”
Anderson, the working supervisor for Meadville’s Public Works Department, was sitting in his truck in the off-street parking lot next to the Academy Theatre when the bricks tumbled down. Anderson was waiting for his son, who was due to come out of Keystone Strength gym, located in the building next to Hovis Interiors.
“I came running over and nobody was under them,” Anderson said, adding that two people had walked by moments before the fall.
Wiley estimated the fallen section was about 3 feet tall by about 15 feet long and speculated that recent cycles of freezing and thawing had contributed to the bricks’ failure. Glancing up to the gap in the facade left by the missing brickwork, Wiley recalled taking a similar look at the front of the building within the past few weeks and noticing nothing out of the ordinary. “No bulging, no nothing,” he said.
Ashley Porter of Porter Consulting Engineers was called to the scene Monday night to help assess the situation.
Grasinger, who owns the furniture store and co-owns the building with his wife, said contractors were expected to arrive today to begin removing fallen debris and making the facade safe, though permanent repairs likely would have to wait until spring. Grasinger applauded the quick response of Meadville Central, city officials and the other businesses he had called for assistance. Within a few hours, fencing was being installed around the affected sidewalk and street area to prevent pedestrians from entering under the security tape that had been put in place by firefighters.
Hovis Interiors will be open for business today, Grasinger added. Customers can access the store through the rear entrance. Limited parking is available to the rear of the building, according to Grasinger.
Calling the incident “part of the trials and tribulations of owning a building,” he said, “I’m so happy that nothing happened to everybody that I’m almost not worried about the rest of it.”
Grasinger said the damaged building, once home to the Spirella Corset Company, is more than 110 years old.
Updates on the street closure will be posted online at cityofmeadville.org and on the city’s Facebook page. For more information, call the City Building at (814) 724-6000.