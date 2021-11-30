The first act for next year's Crawford County Fair has been finalized.
"America’s Got Talent" winner Darci Lynne will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21, 2022.
"We are excited to once again offer the quality entertainment the Crawford County Fair has become known for. We have added a show that will appeal to kids, families and adults of all ages,” Fair Board President Dean Maynard said in a news release. "Darci Lynne is a phenomenal young entertainer with her ventriloquism and singing skills. This will be a year you won't want to miss the lineup the fair has to offer."
Lynne had been scheduled to perform at the 2020 Crawford County Fair, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a cancellation that year's fair.
Lynne then was to appear at this year's fair, but state coronavirus occupancy guidelines in place in May caused the Fair Board to postpone concerts once again.
Lynne, a singer/ventriloquist, is the youngest contestant to win NBC’s “America’s Got Talent," getting over 67 million views on the show's YouTube page and the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show, promoters of the concert said.
In 2018, she kicked off her national tour selling out her first headlining family-friendly show in just six minutes and added shows to meet the overwhelming demand, according to the release. On the heels of a record-breaking 2020, Lynne has kicked off her 2021 national tour, “My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They're Not).”
Tickets go on sale at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. They will be available through Etix, the fair's ticket agent. Prices range from $15 to $33.
Tickets only will be available online at crawfordcountyfairpa.com or by calling the Etix Call Center at (800) 514-3849.
A date and location for purchasing tickets in person will be announced when the location is finalized, the release said.