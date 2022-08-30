The Crawford County Coroner's has confirmed one person was killed this morning in a crash on Route 322/South Main Street in Meadville.
Route 322/South Main Street remains closed between its intersection with Linden Street in the city and the intersection with Franklin Pike in West Mead Township due to the fatal crash.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released by authorities.
The crash happened at 6:38 a.m., Meadville Police Department said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this hour by police.
See Wednesday's print edition of The Meadville Tribune or check later with meadvilletribune.com for more details.
