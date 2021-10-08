An audio issue experienced by the Crawford County 911 Center which prevented workers from hearing callers has been fixed.
Public Safety Director Gregory Beveridge announced in an email that as of 1:45 p.m., the audio problem had been fixed. It was announced Friday morning that 911 dispatchers are not able to hear the audio from incoming calls, though the callers were able to hear the Public Safety workers speaking back to them.
A backup phone system was implemented while technicians repaired the issue. While incoming calls experienced issues under the backup system, outgoing calls from the center were not affected.