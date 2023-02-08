VERNON TOWNSHIP — A husband and wife were killed in an early morning house fire Wednesday.
James Newbould, 64, and Kate Newbould, 61, were found dead on the first floor of their home in the 13200 block of McClintock Road, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.
The fire was discovered just after 1 a.m. and the two-story home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene. Extensive damage from the blaze caused the home’s second floor to collapse onto the first floor, according to Schell.
No autopsies were anticipated, but Schell said that both fire victims will undergo testing for carbon monoxide and toxicology screening.
A pet dog was also killed in the fire, Schell said.
Pennsylvania State Police fire marshals remain on the scene late Wednesday morning and Vernon Township Police Department is investigating the fire.
Vernon Central, Hayfield, Summit Township, Meadville Central, Conneaut Lake, Greenwood Township, Cochranton and West Mead 2 fire departments were called to the scene along with Meadville Area Ambulance Service.
