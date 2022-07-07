COCHRANTON — Two Cooperstown residents died when the car they were traveling in hit a tractor trailer at the intersection of Route 322 and Ridgeway Hill Road just before 9 a.m. today, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.
Tracy R. Kope, 49, was driving the car at the time of the crash and Jay A. Scott, 62, was riding in the front passenger seat, Schell said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple blunt force trauma. The two also resided at the same residence in the 100 block of Titan Lane, according to Schell.
A third person, seated in the rear of the four-door sedan, was transported to a trauma center, according to Schell, who had no additional information on the person’s condition.
The crash occurred when a tractor trailer traveling south on Ridgeway Hill Road pulled out in front of Kope’s car which was headed west on Route 322, according to Schell. Kope’s vehicle struck the trailer part of the tractor trailer, according to Schell.
The crash was reported to Crawford County 911 at 8:52 a.m.
Shortly afterward, Route 322 was closed from Franklin Street in East Fairfield Township to Route 173 in Wayne Township, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
By early afternoon, Route 322 had reopened, according to Schell, but a portion of North Franklin Street remained closed as the contents of the damaged trailer were loaded onto other trucks.
