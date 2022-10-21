WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The body of an Allegheny County woman whose abandoned car was discovered north of Meadville on Oct. 10 was found this morning, authorities said.
Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon died by suicide, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.
“Everything we’ve been investigating today indicates that she has been dead since Oct. 10, the day her car was spotted in that wooded area,” Schell said in a phone interview with The Meadville Tribune.
Stalter hanged herself from a deer stand located in woods about 285 yards south of East Cole Road near where it intersects routes 6 and 19, according to Schell.
Schell said no autopsy was planned.
Stalter’s red Toyota Solara convertible sedan was discovered by the property owner on a private road off routes 6 and 19, near where French Creek Parkway meets Baldwin Street Extension, according to West Mead Township police.
The discovery of Stalter’s body was reported at 7:36 a.m. today, according to Schell. She was found by “a family friend who’s been up here quite often walking the woods looking for her,” he said.
The discovery was reported about 40 minutes before the planned start time for a search near the area by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville and other agencies.
State police at Meadville and the Crawford County Coroner’s Office were assisted by West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department and West Mead Township Police Department.
Prior to today's search, a search was planned for Oct. 16 but later called off. West Mead Township Police Sgt. Rod Wise told the Tribune Oct. 15 that the initial search was called off after the missing woman had been in contact with relatives. Those relatives talked to Stalter’s father and the father talked with Wise and agreed to call off the Oct. 16 search.
Wise told the Tribune on Thursday night a new search was scheduled for today after Castle Shannon police said they traced a phone number back to the caller who reached out to a relative of Stalter. However, the phone number of that caller was not Stalter, who was originally believed to have contacted a family member, Wise said.
Castle Shannon Police Department then contacted West Mead asking for the search to resume, insisting the missing woman was in Crawford County. Castle Shannon police said Stalter’s cellphone was found in her vehicle, Wise said.
Castle Shannon have police referred questions to Pennsylvania State Police.
State police issued a press release stating, "There are no unresolved issues at this time."
See Saturday's Tribune or check online at MeadvilleTribune.com for more.
