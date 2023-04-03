The Crawford County Coroner’s Office has identified the elderly woman who died as a result of a house fire in Meadville early this morning.
The death of Rosa Moore, 94, of 699 Pine St., has been ruled accidental due to asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poison, Scott Schell, Crawford County coroner, said.
Moore, who had been entrapped inside the home, went into cardiac arrest after being rescued by neighbors, Schell said.
The fire was discovered around 1:30 a.m. by neighbors, who contacted Crawford County 911 and rescued Moore.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Meadville Central Fire Department and Pennsylvania State Police fire marshals.
The cause of the fire isn’t considered suspicious, Chief Patrick Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department said.
The fire appears to have started in the left rear of the home in the area a half-bathroom near the kitchen area and spread quickly, he said.
Flames were coming from multiple windows of the two-story home when firemen arrived on scene.
