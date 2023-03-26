7:45 p.m.
Power has been restored to much of the city of Meadville and the warming station set up at the Active Aging Inc. location in the city closed at around 5 p.m.
As of 7:30 p.m., about 5,600 of 37,750 Crawford County customers of Penelec were still without power, including 975 in the city of Meadville and 1,060 in West Mead Township, according to a First Energy Corp. spokesman. Penelec is a subsidiary of First Energy.
More than 920 Crawford County customers of Northwestern Rural Electrical Cooperative remained without power, according to the company's outage map.
Crawford Central School District Superintendent Tom Washington said that power had been restored to all but one of the district’s school buildings. First District Elementary was still operating on generator power, Washington said, but utility crews were expected to have power restored to the building later in the evening. Washington cautioned that if power restoration did not go as planned, it could affect operations at First District on Monday. Either way, he said, the district planned to issue an “all call” to district families updating them on the situation.
4:50 p.m.:
Downed trees and wires caused the following state road closures, according to the Crawford County Department of Public Safety:
• SR 3011 (HARTSTOWN RD / MAIN ST / MERCER ST) closed between Linesville Road in North Shenango Township and intersection of LC for Hathaway Road in West Fallowfield Township due to wires with transformers down in the middle of the road
• SR 0322 (US – 322) closed between Bush Road in West Shenango Township and Turnersville Road, West State Road in West Shenango Township due to wires and transformers down in the middle of the road
• SR 1020 (MAGEE RD / FIVE CORNERS RD / MAGEETOWN RD / FREEMONT ST) closed between 0408 (PA – 408) – Main Street in Townville Borough to Lincoln Avenue in Townville Borough due to wires and trees down in the middle of the road
• SR 3006 (Atlantic Road) closed between Leach Road in East Fallowfield Township to Lake Road in Greenwood Township due to multiple trees with wires down
• SR 1019 (Church Street/Plank Road) closed between Zimmerman Road in Venango Township to Tobin Road in Venango Township due to trees down with wires
• SR 0006 (US – 006) closed between Airport Road in Pine Township to Erie Street in Linesville Borough due to trees down with wires
• SR 0322 (US – 322) closed between Powell Road in East Fairfield Township to the other end of Powell Road in East Fairfield Township due to trees and power lines blocking the road
• SR 0019 (US – 019) closed between Bailey Road, Krider Road in Vernon Township to 0285 (PA – 285) in Greenwood Township due to trees and wires down
• SR 1043 (Price Road) closed between Dibble Hill Road in Woodcock Township to Gravel Run Road in Woodcock Township due to trees down on wires
• SR 0322 (US – 322) closed between McCracken Road in East Fairfield Township to Creveling Road, Townhouse Court in East Fairfield Township due to trees down with wires
• SR 0077 (PA – 077) closed between Sportsman Road in Sparta Township to 0089 (PA – 089) Church Run Road in Sparta Township due to power line down
Outages
As of this morning, Northwestern REC reported 5,521 customers without power in Crawford County. FirstEnergy reported 15,953 customers without power all over the county. A main transmission line from the Springboro area to the Morgan Street substation in West Mead Township is down. When that line is re-energized, many of the FirstEnergy outages will be resolved. Please stay away from downed wires and damaged utility poles.
Extended power outages have resulted in many patients on home oxygen to run low or run out of oxygen. Those in need of supplemental oxygen should contact their home oxygen service provider. City of Meadville residents can also contact Evan Kardosh, EMS Coordinator, at 814-720-4401.
Please do NOT call 9-1-1 to inquire about estimated time to restore power. Please call your electric utility provider directly.
Warming stations
The City of Meadville is working with Active Aging and American Red Cross personnel to open a warming station at Active Aging, 1034 Park Ave. Another warming station is open at the Linesville Volunteer Fire Department, 200 Penn St.
1:10 p.m.:
From the city manager:
If any city of Meadville resident needs assistance with an oxygen refill, call their oxygen company emergency number. Below are the numbers to reach Vantage stores for emergency service:
Titusville store (814) 437-4897
Erie store (814) 835-6662
Hermitage store (724) 346-4640
11:20 a.m.:
If any city of Meadville resident needs assistance with an oxygen refill, please call Meadville Fire Department, EMS Coordinator at 814-720-4401.
Active Aging on Park Avenue is open as a warming station.
10 a.m.:
Many Meadville residents could be without power for two or three days after Saturday’s strong storms passed through the area.
City Manager Maryann Menanno confirmed with the Tribune on Sunday morning that power could be out for two to three days.
She said power remained out for the “vast majority” of the city Sunday morning.
Menanno said the city was working to set up warming and emergency shelters for residents. She also said the city was working with public safety to set up areas where residents who depend on oxygen, for example, could go.
On Saturday night, the office of the city manager posted on Facebook that traffic lights at intersections were not working.
“Please use extreme caution at traffic intersections as all signals are not functioning,” the post said.
Menanno said Sunday traffic lights remained out and advised motorists to continue to use extreme caution.
FirstEnergy’s power outage map indicated around 16,000 people in the county were affected by the outage as of 10 a.m. Sunday. That total included about 6,000 city residents. Similar statistics were posted around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
An automated message with phone and internet provider Windstream estimated service to return around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Crawford County was under multiple weather alerts Saturday, including ones for thunderstorms and strong winds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.