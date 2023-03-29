UPDATE 12:17 p.m.
Meadville Police Department Chief Michael Tautin said Meadville wasn't the only community to receive a false report of an active shooter.
Meadville Police Department is investigating a hoax 911 call for Meadville Area Senior High School this morning.
"Erie, Farrell and two other schools out east got calls," Tautin told the Tribune.
The Johnstown Tribune-Democrat, a sister newspaper of The Meadville Tribune, was reporting Bishop Carroll High School in the Johnstown area also allegedly had a false active shooter call.
The false 911 call to Meadville Police Department was around 10:43 a.m., Tautin said.
Tautin stopped short of saying the calls were part of an organized effort of false calls.
"It's awful coincidental that different schools received calls at the exact same time," Tautin said.
"It is false, the school has been cleared — nothing happened,” Tautin said, noting the case remains an active investigation.
Superintendent Tom Washington of Crawford Central School District, citing communications from Pennsylvania State Police, described the false report of an active shooter at Meadville Area Senior High as part of a statewide “swatting” effort.
“Swatting” refers to the practice of making false emergency services calls to specific locations in an effort to provoke the dispatch of large numbers of responders, often as a form of harassment.
“Apparently, it’s people calling into the police saying there’s an active shooter at schools,” Washington said.
“We got that hoax call at MAMS-MASH,” Washington added, referring to the high school and middle school complex that went into lockdown after a false emergency call came into the school district. “Obviously, there was no active shooter, but my understanding is that this is going on throughout the entire state.”
Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the commonwealth involving threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.
These phone calls were made to several schools in different counties, state police said in a news release. All calls have had similar content. All calls are being thoroughly investigated and responded to by law enforcement.
These calls have created lockdowns and/or evacuations of the schools with a large response from police and emergency services.
"The PSP has responded to all incidents in our primary coverage areas and has been in contact with municipal law enforcement partners investigating these incidents in their coverage areas. At this time, all claims in these calls have been determined to be false. All schools involved have been cleared or are in the process of being cleared by law enforcement," the news release said.
The investigation is ongoing.
11:12 a.m.
Meadville Police Department is investigating a hoax 911 call for Meadville Area Senior High School this morning.
Police Chief Michael Tautin said the 911 call to the police department came in before 11 a.m. was false.
“It is false, the school has been cleared — nothing happened,” Tautin said, noting the case remains an active investigation.
Tautin said the hoax call was for an alleged active shooter at the high school with alleged multiple victims, but the call was false.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.