1:10 p.m.:
From the city manager:
If any city of Meadville resident needs assistance with an oxygen refill, call their oxygen company emergency number. Below are the numbers to reach Vantage stores for emergency service:
Titusville store (814) 437-4897
Erie store (814) 835-6662
Hermitage store (724) 346-4640
11:20 a.m.:
If any city of Meadville resident needs assistance with an oxygen refill, please call Meadville Fire Department, EMS Coordinator at 814-720-4401.
Active Aging on Park Avenue is open as a warming station.
10 a.m.:
Many Meadville residents could be without power for two or three days after Saturday’s strong storms passed through the area.
City Manager Maryann Menanno confirmed with the Tribune on Sunday morning that power could be out for two to three days.
She said power remained out for the “vast majority” of the city Sunday morning.
Menanno said the city was working to set up warming and emergency shelters for residents. She also said the city was working with public safety to set up areas where residents who depend on oxygen, for example, could go.
On Saturday night, the office of the city manager posted on Facebook that traffic lights at intersections were not working.
“Please use extreme caution at traffic intersections as all signals are not functioning,” the post said.
Menanno said Sunday traffic lights remained out and advised motorists to continue to use extreme caution.
FirstEnergy’s power outage map indicated around 16,000 people in the county were affected by the outage as of 10 a.m. Sunday. That total included about 6,000 city residents. Similar statistics were posted around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
An automated message with phone and internet provider Windstream estimated service to return around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Crawford County was under multiple weather alerts Saturday, including ones for thunderstorms and strong winds.
