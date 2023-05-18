The following are Crawford County cleanup dates and times submitted to The Meadville Tribune.
If your municipality holds a cleanup day, a municipal official should email information including the date, time, place and what generally is and isn’t accepted to tribune@meadvilletribune.com for inclusion in a future Tribune publication.
• East Fallowfield Township will hold its cleanup day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the township building, 10180 Adamsville Road, Hartstown. No household garbage, lawn clippings, tires, paint, appliances, construction material or electronics will be accepted.
• Meadville will hold a cleanup day for residents on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Each vehicle-load of rubbish will be charged $10 and proof of city residency, such as a driver’s license, is required. The event will take place at the city’s Public Works garage, 1340 S. Cottage St. The garage can be reached from Clark Road at its intersection with Route 322 just south of Channellock. Signs will be posted to assist drivers in locating the garage. Construction materials such as bricks, concrete blocks and shingles from individual homeowners, dried paint cans, mattresses and batteries of all types will be accepted. Yard waste and organic materials will also be accepted but must be kept separate from other debris. Items not accepted include electronics (TVs, phones, computers, monitors), fluorescent light bulbs, liquids including paint and household chemicals, tires, junk vehicles, household trash including clothing, appliances with freon, and thermostats containing mercury. More information: Call (814) 724-6000.
• Union Township will hold its cleanup day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township maintenance building, 7236 Mercer Pike. Items that will not be accepted include tires, batteries, chemicals, paints, solvents or any liquids, hazardous waste or asbestos items, shingles, building materials, commercial garbage, household garbage or diapers. Electronics which require recycling by state law cannot be accepted. Computers, tablets, monitors and TVs can be recycled at various area businesses. Appliances with freon removed, bicycles, scrap metal or other metals will be accepted. Residents will be required to unload their own vehicles as directed. There will be limited assistance with heavy items.
• West Mead Township will hold its cleanup day on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. Acceptable items are appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, bicycles, swings, tools, mowers, vehicle parts, batteries and building materials from individuals only. Any roofing shingles or miscellaneous small items must be boxed or contained. Items not accepted are normal weekly trash and garbage, televisions, computers, cellphones, bricks, rocks, concrete, whole junk vehicles, tires, flammable liquids, chemicals, hazardous waste and commercial, industrial or contractor waste. No loose shingles or propane tanks will be accepted. Township police will check identification. A charge of $30 will be made after the second pickup load from the same person. More information: Call (814) 336-1271, email westmead@westmead.org or visit westmead.org.
• South Shenango Township will hold its cleanup days on May 31 and June 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the township building, 6865 Collins Road, Jamestown. Items not permitted are household garbage, railroad ties, cement products, and paint cans with paint. There will be a charge for electronics, televisions and appliances. The fee will be determined when the device is brought in. There also will be a charge for tires.
• North Shenango Township will hold its cleanup day on June 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop-off at the township building costs $10 per load. Pickup at residence is $25 and be paid prior to May 30. There will be no pickups on June 3. To schedule pickup, call (724) 927-2568. No paint, construction material, yard or household garbage. This year the township will accept TVs and electronics at $20 each, microwaves at $8 each, car tires at $5 each, truck/tractor tires at $12 each, and light ballasts at $2 each.
