LINESVILLE — Conneaut School District will hold a public hearing on the proposed reconfiguration of grades in the district’s school buildings on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the gymnatorium of Conneaut Area Senior High (CASH), 302 W. School Drive. A final decision on the plan will have to wait at least 90 days, but the discussion will likely influence board member votes on the 2023-24 district budget when the board meets next month.
The reconfiguration proposed plan would split students attending kindergarten through fifth grades between Conneaut Valley and Conneaut Lake elementary schools. Students in grades six through eight would attend a consolidated middle school and those in grades nine through 12 would remain at CASH.
The hearing will allow board members to hear input from the public and a recommended course of action from Superintendent Jarrin Sperry, board President Dot Luckock said Friday.
“He will make a recommendation on which building to choose between the two middle schools,” she said.
No official action will be taken at the meeting, Luckock emphasized. A state-required “cooling-off period” of 90 days must elapse before the board can vote on Sperry’s recommendation.
Conneaut currently divides all students up to eighth grade between the elementary and middle schools in Conneaut Lake and Conneautville, with kindergarten through fourth grade at the elementary schools and fifth through eighth grades at the middle schools. All high school students attend CASH.
Luckock said the district has followed a process similar to the one followed just over a decade ago when the three former high schools were consolidated and other grades were redistributed among the existing buildings.
Four committees of volunteers were assembled to tackle issues related to the reconfiguration and budget shortfalls expected to approach $2 million in the next few years.
“We were very pleased with the number of committee members that volunteered for the budget savings advisory committees,” Luckock said, estimating that more than 20 people were involved.
Those committees recommended against the use of Alice Schafer Annex as a consolidated middle school for seventh and eighth graders, according to Luckock. The Schafer Annex currently houses several CASH classes, including those for band and music.
The reconfiguration under consideration would not result in the closure of any district buildings, but the district’s attorney recommended that the board hold a public hearing and follow a similar process as during the previous consolidation, Luckock said.
Earlier this month the board approved a preliminary budget that projects $45.7 million in expenditures for the 2023-24 school year. The budget comes with a deficit of nearly $444,000 that would be balanced via the district’s fund balance and a tax increase of 2 mills to the district’s present tax rate of 51.55 mills.
For the owner of a home assessed at $26,000, a 2-mill increase in property tax rates would result in the annual tax bill going from $1,340.30 to $1,392.30, an increase of $52.
The ultimate decision on any tax increase, Luckock noted, won’t be made until the board votes on the final budget at its June 14 meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. in the Alice Schafer Annex gym in Linesville.
Luckock also said that remaining federal pandemic funds were playing an important role in plans for next year’s budget.
Without those funds, “we would have to dig into the fund balance quite a bit.”
