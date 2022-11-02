The Crawford County Conservation District’s Woodcock Creek Nature Center has two events this month.
The first — “Something About Trees!” — is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 4:30 p.m. at Stainbrook Park Shelter No. 1. Service Forester Mark Lewis will discuss various tree topics at this new program.
The second — “Making Conifer Cone Bird Feeders” — is Nov. 17 at 4:30 p.m. at Stainbrook Park Shelter No. 1. District Educator Kathy Uglow will show participants how make some conifer cone bird feeders.
All Woodcock Creek Nature Center events require pre-registration. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
• To register: Call (814) 763-5269 or visit crawfordconservation.org. More information is available on the District’s Facebook page.
