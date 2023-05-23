Meadville Tribune
The following are Crawford County cleanup dates and times submitted to The Meadville Tribune.
If your municipality holds a cleanup day, a municipal official should email information including the date, time, place and what generally is and isn’t accepted to tribune@meadvilletribune.com for inclusion in a future Tribune publication.
• South Shenango Township will hold its cleanup days on May 31 and June 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the township building, 6865 Collins Road, Jamestown. Items not permitted are household garbage, railroad ties, cement products, and paint cans with paint. There will be a charge for electronics, televisions and appliances. The fee will be determined when the device is brought in. There also will be a charge for tires.
• North Shenango Township will hold its cleanup day on June 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop-off at the township building costs $10 per load. Pickup at residence is $25 and be paid prior to May 30. There will be no pickups on June 3. To schedule pickup, call (724) 927-2568. No paint, construction material, yard or household garbage. This year the township will accept TVs and electronics at $20 each, microwaves at $8 each, car tires at $5 each, truck/tractor tires at $12 each, and light ballasts at $2 each.
