Unofficial results for nominations in top races in Meadville and Titusville have been updated by the Crawford County Board of Elections, with plenty of write-in votes still to be counted from the May 18 primary.
On Monday, the board adjudicated write-in ballots in mayor and council nomination races in Meadville and council races in Titusville, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the board. Adjudication is the review of a ballot to determine voter intent.
The results below are unofficial and the unofficial vote count still has not been completed by the county due to the tremendous number of write-ins.
Unofficial results on the Democratic Party ballot have challenger Jaime Kinder defeating incumbent H. LeRoy Stearns 498 to 228 in the race for Meadville's mayor.
Unofficial results on the Republican Party ballot were strictly write-ins as there were no Republicans on the ballot. Stearns and Kinder, both Democrats, were the top vote-getters with Stearns receiving 84 votes and Kinder with 15. However, at least 100 write-in votes are needed to be the GOP nominee in November.
Unofficial results on the Democratic Party ballot for two nominations for Meadville City Council have Gretchen Myers with 502 followed by Jack Harkless with 424, Andrew Herbstritt with 240 and Sean Donahue with 204. Donahue was an incumbent.
Unofficial results on the Republican Party ballot for that party's two nominations for council have James Roha with 714 and Nancy Mangilo Bittner with 632. They were the only two on the GOP ballot. Roha is an incumbent and Bittner is a former member of council.
In Titusville, Sara K. Jones was the only candidate of either the Democratic or Republican parties on the ballot for a seat on Titusville City Council.
Jones, a current member of council, is seeking one of two Democratic Party nominations for a four-year term. Among Democratic Party write-ins, David Shambaugh, also a current member of council, received the most votes at 14, but at least 100 are needed to be on the ballot for November.
Among Republican Party write-ins for one of two nominations for a four-year term, Shambaugh also received the most votes at 69, but short of the 100 needed.
In the race for two two-year seats on council, there were no candidates on the ballot for either the Democratic or Republican parties. In the Democratic Party race, C.J. Kirvan, a current member of council, received the most write-votes at 20. Kirvan also was the top write-in candidate on the Republican Party ballot 74 votes. However, each unofficial total is less than the 100 needed.
Adjudication of write-in ballots continues today at the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville. There are 42 out 68 precincts in the county remaining to be adjudicated, Soff said.
Once that happens, the unofficial count will be complete and official tabulation of results can begin.
