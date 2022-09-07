It may be the 2022 political season, but it’s still the same old warning from Crawford County officials regarding election mailings from campaigns and special interest groups.
At least three political advocacy groups are sending unsolicited direct mailings to residents that are voter registration applications and/or mail-in ballot applications.
The Voter Participation Center, the Center for Voter Information and the Voter Project have started sending out direct mailings to residents, Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff said.
Soff, who chairs the county’s election board, said the Pennsylvania Department of State issued an advisory about the mailings to county boards of elections last week.
“In my opinion, they become more aggressive in recent years, therefore causing more confusion (for voters) in recent years,” Soff said of advocacy group-sponsored political mailings.
“Crawford County residents should be aware that these unsolicited mailings are not affiliated or endorsed in any way by the Crawford County Board of Elections or the Office of Election and Voter Services,” he stressed. “The organizations conducting these mailings, including any mailings that may contain incorrect information, bear complete responsibility for the mailings and the content contained within them.”
Those who want to be removed from political mailing lists may find a code near the bottom of the letter or card with instructions on how to do so. However, Soff cautioned that some mailings do not offer the removal option.
“Neither the Crawford County Board of Elections nor the Election and Voter Services Office can prevent these mailings from reaching you,” he said. “Please remember that these mailings are political mail coming from a campaign, party, committee or special interest group. The mailings are not official election mail coming from an authorized election official.”
The Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office only mails voter registration applications and absentee or mail-in ballot applications to individuals who have requested them, Soff added.
The election is set for Nov. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.