The devil apparently is in the details when it comes to athletic logos.
Cambridge Spring High School is phasing out use of its pitchfork logo as part of its Blue Devils nickname after a letter was sent by Arizona State University to the school about the logo’s use, PENNCREST Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said Wednesday.
Arizona State University’s nickname is the Sun Devils and uses a pitchfork logo as part of its marketing.
The phase-out process began in the spring, according to Glasspool.
A March 30 letter from David Jackson of the university’s Trademark and Licensing Department points out Cambridge Springs High School is using trademarks “that are remarkably similar to the university.”
The letter notes the university owns all rights in its name and logos and other proprietary intellectual property. The pitchfork image has been registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office since 2014.
“Unfortunately, your use of these marks may create the impression that the university has authorized you to use its marks or that there is an official relationship between Cambridge Springs High School and the University,” the letter states.
“The university is flattered that Cambridge Springs High School likes the university’s marks; however, the university has an obligation to be diligent in controlling all uses of its marks, otherwise it risks weakening the strength its marks have acquired.”
The letter then asks Cambridge Springs High School to phase out use of the marks, including any variations, noting, “We understand that your use may be extensive, so we will not insist that a change be made today.”
The letter also asks for a written description of all use of the marks by the high school by June 1, including on apparel, team uniforms, stationery, fields and athletic playing surfaces.
“It was a nicely worded letter, not threatening,” Glasspool said Wednesday. “After we got the letter we sent an email back within a week or two that we would phase it out.” The superintendent added that he didn’t know how long the school has been using the pitchfork logo.
The logo is being phased out from team uniforms as they are replaced over time, according to Glasspool. It also is going from stationery items like letterhead and envelopes used by the school — and anything else it may appear on.
“We’ve got a new scoreboard ordered and coming for the school and it’s not on it,” the superintendent said of the pitchfork logo. “Arizona State University has not followed up with us — they took us at our word.”
