TITUSVILLE — United Way of Titusville Region has kicked off its 2021 Better Together Campaign.
The organization is seeking to raise $185,000 to support programs in the Titusville community that address education, income and health.
Chairing the campaign will be the Sines family, with the Fratus family acting as co-chairs.
Amy Sines, director of the Fun Factory kids program for the Titusville YWCA, said it was the cooperation between the two organizations that made her want to chair the campaign.
"If the YWCA and United Way are partnering I am there to help at these events for our community," she said. "The United Way has made an impact on Fun Factory through its allocations, scholarships and Stuff the Bus."
Neil Fratus, who is also the city manager of Titusville, said he believed in "supporting our community through participating in multiple committees and civic groups coupled with activities and events that occur throughout the city" when asked why he was taking part.
• More information: Visit titusvilleunitedway.com.