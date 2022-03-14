The United Way of Western Crawford County’s annual Spring Build event will be held April 30.
Spring Build is a day when community volunteers come together to complete small construction and general yard maintenance projects for low-income and senior western Crawford residents. Projects may include leaf raking, cleanup, small construction work and similar ideas.
The project request hotline opens today and closes March 25. To reach the hotline, call (814) 337-1251 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Community Improvement Center committee encourages residents to call as soon as possible to be considered. Requests made prior to Friday will be reviewed with priority.
Submitting an application does not guarantee the project will be accepted. Volunteers will visit work sites to assess the safety and scope of the project.