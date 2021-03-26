UNION TOWNSHIP — Union Township's cleanup day is May 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township maintenance building, 7236 Mercer Pike.
Items that will not be accepted include: tires, batteries, chemicals, paints, solvents or any liquids, hazardous waste, shingles, building materials, commercial garbage, household garbage or diapers. Electronics that require recycling by state law cannot be accepted. Appliances with Freon removed, bicycles, scrap metal or other metals will be accepted.
The event is open to township residents only and there is no charge. As a precaution against COVID-19 spread, residents will be required to unload their own vehicles as directed by supervisors. There will be limited assistance with heavy items. Residents are asked to wear masks and follow all current guidelines for public health.
Also, the township will hold its annual litter pickup day on May 1.
Officials said being outside with very large distances between volunteers will allow for safe roadside cleanup before the grass grows to cover the trash.
Anyone wishing to help should stop at the township maintenance building at 9 a.m. The township will supply garbage bags, vests and gloves to volunteers. It is asked that all participants please follow precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.