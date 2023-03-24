UNION TOWNSHIP — Union Township will hold its cleanup day on May 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township maintenance building at 7236 Mercer Pike.
Items that will not be accepted include tires, batteries, chemicals, paints, solvents or any liquids, hazardous waste or asbestos items, shingles, building materials, commercial garbage, household garbage or diapers.
Electronics which require recycling by state law cannot be accepted. Computers, tablets, monitors and TVs can be recycled at various area businesses.
Appliances with freon removed, bicycles, scrap metal or other metals will be accepted.
Residents will be required to unload their own vehicles as directed. There will be limited assistance with heavy items.
• The township will hold a litter pickup day on May 6.
Officials said litter has accumulated along rural roads and supervisors hope to clean roadsides before grass grows to cover trash.
Volunteers should stop at the township garage between 8 a.m. and noon. The township will supply garbage bags, vests and gloves to volunteers.
