A high-speed chase on Monday in Vernon Township and Meadville ended with no injuries and one man in custody.
The driver who allegedly twice fled police was expected to be arraigned late Monday, according to Vernon Township Police Chief Randy Detzel, who declined to identify the man until after the arraignment.
The late-morning incident began at Griffin Motors Co., 11031 Perry Highway, where the driver allegedly caused a disturbance for unknown reasons, according to Detzel. After the incident was reported, Detzel spotted the man’s Jeep Renegade headed south on Perry Highway and driving erratically near the car dealership. When Detzel attempted a traffic stop, the man fled at a high rate of speed and shortly afterward Detzel discontinued the pursuit out of a concern for safety.
At about 11:30 a.m. another Vernon officer saw that the man had returned to Griffin Motors, Detzel said, and attempted to stop the Jeep as it was traveling east on routes 6, 19 and 322. The driver sped through red traffic signals at the highway's intersections of Shaw Avenue and Route 102, according to emergency radio traffic.
The Jeep then continued east over Smock Bridge and north on the French Creek Parkway, reaching speeds of approximately 100 mph, according to emergency radio traffic. Meadville Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police assisted in the pursuit.
The driver then exited the parkway and apparently abandoned the Jeep in the 400 block of Terrace Street in Meadville, where he was taken into custody.
Detzel said that felony and misdemeanor charges of fleeing police would be filed against the man along with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and several summary traffic charges related to the pursuit.