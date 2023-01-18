Ross C. Prather
Non-probate transfer techniques are becoming more widespread to lighten the load of probate. These include direct beneficiary designations, POD/TOD (payable on death/transfer on death) transfers, joint ownership, outright gifting, and the use of trusts. When used, they should receive professional oversight and be coordinated with the overall estate plan.
To put probate into proper perspective, “probate” itself is not most people’s real concern. Probate is the admission of a will for estate administration; commonly the opening of an estate. The cost (for an average estate in Pennsylvania) is less than $300. There is more cost to the estate administration associated with inheritance tax and attorney fees.
Generally speaking, for most people, a living trust alone won’t protect you from these, but when used together, non-probate techniques and/or trusts can reduce these two costs. But there is no one-size-fits all remedy, and there are substantial risks and dangers to avoid.
For inheritance taxes, savings can happen when assets are essentially removed from the testator’s full ownership. But the analysis is always whether the savings is worth the risk. Would I advise a transfer of a $125,000 home to the children? For inheritance tax purposes, that answer is very unlikely “no” (But for Medicaid purposes, the analysis is different). The likelihood of bankruptcy, divorce, disability, lawsuit — to name a few — tends to outdo any savings.
Estate administration involves the need for legal expertise, and lightening the attorney’s load equates to saving money. With less work and fewer assets subject to their oversight, their time involved and potential liability is reduced, and therefore an honest lawyer will charge less.
Non-probate planning can be useful, but it can also wreak havoc upon an estate. Even POD accounts can create problems such as illiquidity or disputes if employed improperly. I have seen too many informal family plans of distribution go awry when the unexpected occurs — a child dies before a parent, a beneficiary has or develops a disability, or minors (or unborn heirs) are involved. Every family is different and for some, more safeguards are better. For others, safeguards can be decreased.
With the rise of Medicaid planning, gifting real estate is another concern. Use an estate planner and proceed with great caution. If not done carefully, potential problems can lead to the loss of much more than was intended to be saved, or even the house itself. Additionally, income tax plays a large role, and are rarely considered when estate planners are absent from the conversation.
With professional guidance, making your estate less complicated is possible, but just remember a few key points:
• The will must be the center of the plan. Every person should have one.
• Some degree of probate will likely be involved. This is OK.
• Danger is out there, and to help you avoid the worst, an attorney will provide secure outcomes worth the upfront cost.
Ross C. Prather, Esq., is a partner at Spadafore Prather Janes, LLP, and has practiced in the areas of estate planning and estate administration for over 30 years. He has received degrees from The College of Wooster, Drake Law School, and Brown University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.