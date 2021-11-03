There were several uncontested countywide races on the ballot in Tuesday's election as well as three uncontested magisterial judicial contests.
In countywide races, there was only one candidate each for treasurer, clerk of courts and a judgeship for Crawford County Court of Common Pleas plus a judicial retention election.
Christine Krzysiak, a Republican, was unopposed in her bid for a third four-year term as treasurer. She first was appointed treasurer in 2011 and was elected that year to fill the balance of the term of the late Fred Wagner. With all 68 precincts reporting, unofficial vote totals had Krzysiak garnering 11,918 votes.
Patricia Wetherbee, a Republican, was unopposed in the race for clerk of courts. Wetherbee, who is seeking a sixth four-year term, first won election to the office in 2001. With all 68 precincts reporting, unofficial vote totals had her with 11,812 votes.
Francis Schultz, a Republican, was unopposed in his bid for a seat on the bench of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. As a judicial candidate, Schultz was permitted to cross-file in the May primary for the Democratic and Republican nominations. The county's district attorney, he was the only candidate for each party's nomination in the primary. With all 68 precincts reporting, unofficial vote totals Tuesday had Schultz with 10,937 votes.
Meanwhile, Crawford County President Judge John Spataro was up for retention for another 10-year term on county court. With all 68 precincts reporting, unofficial vote totals have him easily winning retention with 9,326 yes and only 2,517 no votes.
Voters in the Meadville, Titusville and Linesville areas also voted on magisterial district judges.
Samuel Pendolino was the lone magisterial district judge candidate for Meadville and had cross-filed for the Democratic and Republican nominations. With all 11 precincts reporting, unofficial vote totals had him receiving 2,491 votes.
Amy Nicols was the only magisterial district judge candidate for Titusville and cross-filed for the Democratic and Republican nominations. With all 26 precincts reporting, unofficial vote totals had her receiving 3,550 votes.
Adam Stallard was the only magisterial district judge candidate for Linesville and had cross-filed for the Democratic and Republican nominations. With all 18 precincts reporting, unofficial vote totals had him with 2,991 votes.