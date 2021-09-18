There won't be a disc jockey with lots of music.
There won't be a ton of appetizers, snack foods and the usual party favors.
There won't be a lot of fancy decorations or games to play.
There will be cake and ice cream and some lemonade and coffee.
And hopefully, a lot of laughter, shared joy and a short time of fellowship with family and friends.
Technically, it's called an "unbirthday party" because it's not anyone's birthday.
But we are celebrating all of our births — and our continued lives and praising God for giving us the opportunity to live another day.
The whole idea started because one man mentioned he would like to get to know people a little better — and celebrate his birthday this month.
Our church's hospitality committee liked the idea of celebrating birthdays and the "unbirthday party" was planned.
It will be right after worship and we will have our dessert before we all leave to go home or to a restaurant for lunch.
I think it will be fun as we realize how blessed we are to be able to celebrate — even if some of us are wearing masks.
I hope it will help us learn to be thankful for our church family and friends and what we have in common besides our love for Christ.
I really hope it makes people smile as we share our good news and celebrate the joys of our lives.
Our hope is that we realize that we share common experiences, laughter and hope for the week to come.
Our hope is that those who are going through rough times will be encouraged by the fellowship — and that the cake and ice cream will just be an added benefit.
Far too often it seems everyone is too busy to take a few minutes to celebrate, to laugh together and know we are blessed.
It seems sometimes we get so busy with our "to do" lists, we forget to thank God for our friends and family — and most of all for our faith.
I think it's important to forget about lists for a few moments and enjoy the day He has given us — and the opportunity to praise Him for the day.
We hope it will be a joyful time to thank God for giving us one more day.
When it's over, we really hope people will be glad they took the time to celebrate and realize how blessed we are.
And that the "unbirthday party" was a success — and not just because of the cake and ice cream.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was society and communities editor.