WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Ultimate Freedom Event offers free and explosive fun today at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, 13291 Dickson Road.
The kids zone, which includes pony rides, bouncy houses, face painting and other fun activities, opens at 4 p.m. and live music performances start at 5. More than a dozen food vendors will be present throughout the event.
Visitors should enter through Gate 1 of the fairgrounds, according to organizers from New Beginnings Church of God.
They should also bring camp chairs or blankets, organizers advised, and stay for the fireworks display at 10. The fireworks will be launched from New Beginnings, 13226 Leslie Road, and can be viewed from the fairgrounds.
“Overall, this should just be a great family-friendly event, said Cliff Forbes, lead pastor at New Beginnings. “Hopefully it goes off with great weather.”
