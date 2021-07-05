WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — After more than a year with few opportunities to enjoy fun events with all five of her grandchildren, Lori Gilmore of Meadville said it was nice to get out, listen to some music and generally have fun Sunday at the seventh annual Ultimate Freedom Event.
“This is great,” Gilmore said as her granddaughter Avery Bowersox launched herself skyward on the extreme air jumper ride. “It gets the kids out — it gets everyone out.”
Out and, in some cases, up: While Gilmore didn’t plan to see if she could elevate 25 feet on the extreme air jumper, Avery said she would be interested in trying it again.
“It was like jumping on a huge trampoline,” she said.
Smiling at her beaming granddaughter, Gilmore noted another enjoyable aspect of the free event organized by New Beginnings Church of God.
“No masks — I love it,” said Gilmore, a church member whose bright yellow T-shirt indicated that she also volunteered during the event.
After a scaled-down pandemic-era version of the festival seen as New Beginnings’ gift to the community was held at the church last summer, the Ultimate Freedom Event (UFE) returned this year to Crawford County Fairgrounds, where it was held in 2019, according to Pastor Cliff Forbes. From the size of the crowd and numerous bouncy houses to the classic car cruise-in and anticipation for the evening-ending fireworks show, the UFE appeared to be very much back to normal.
Anecdotal evidence suggested that community members were more than ready for a chance to gather outside and have fun, according to Forbes.
“We had people showing up really early,” he said with a laugh. “They were ready to be out of their houses.”
Enthusiasm was also up among those helping to make the event a reality, according to Forbes, who said new businesses had approached the church about serving as sponsors. In the end, those sponsors donated about $24,000 for the event; the church and its members would cover any additional costs, Forbes said. As a result, rides like the extreme air jumper, which typically cost about $7 for three minutes of extremity, were available free all evening long.
In addition to sponsors, about 135 volunteers were helping out over the course of the day, according to Forbes.
One of those volunteers was Julie Lamberson, pastor of discipleship and visitation at the church, who was behind the desk at the information booth near the event entrance for much of the afternoon. She said the motivation for many volunteers was the chance to give families something to do — and not just something to do but something free.
“A lot of people have been looking forward to this,” Lamberson said.
Two issues have been primary concerns for past Ultimate Freedom Events: traditionally, weather has been an issue and last year COVID-19 was a major factor.
After the first edition of the UFE was completely dry, Forbes said, the event saw rainfall at some point during the evening each of the following years, but everything appeared clear on that front Sunday.
With regard to COVID-19, Forbes said the pandemic had not been a source of much concern from potential event-goers in the weeks leading up to July 4.
“As a whole, it hasn’t really been on people’s minds that much,” he said. Those who were concerned about COVID-19 safety likely would not attend the event, he added.
Forbes, his wife and their seven children are among the nearly 59 percent of the county not yet at least partially vaccinated, he said, describing the decision not to be vaccinated as a “personal choice.” By the time Forbes, 43, became eligible, he said, the county had largely weathered the worst months of the pandemic earlier this year.
With about 41.4 percent of the county at least partially vaccinated and vaccines not yet available for children 12 and under, it seemed likely that many, if not most, of the people enjoying the Ultimate Freedom Event had not been vaccinated against the disease that has upended life and killed nearly 4 million people worldwide.
The pandemic, if it was not completely forgotten, seemed far removed from the thoughts of festival-goers wandering the fairgrounds Sunday. In more than an hour there, I spotted only two people, a father and young daughter, wearing masks.
Waiting on line for ice cream, Darin Sutton of Guys Mills said that he was so used to wearing a mask he hadn’t noticed the near total lack of masks on others at the event.
“A year ago I felt weird about it,” Sutton said of mask-wearing, “but not anymore.”
Sutton, moving steadily toward the front of the line, said he was wearing a mask because he had not been vaccinated. He had chosen not to receive the vaccine, he added, because he was in fairly good health and was morally opposed to methods used in the development of the various COVID-19 vaccines available, as well as certain other vaccines.
Talk of vaccines, masks and the pandemic seemed a bit out of place, though, as crowd members drifted toward the various food trucks, the concert stage and the long row of bouncy houses.
By early evening, Forbes, who had been busy all day, including a morning worship service at the fairgrounds, noted that the weather was “definitely a blessing” and was ready to declare the event a success.
“It’s been a peaceful, uneventful day,” he said, “with a lot of laughter and smiles, which is good.”
