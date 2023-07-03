WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Leaders at New Beginnings Church of God are optimistic that any smoke in Meadville-area skies by Tuesday evening will be coming from the fireworks they plan to send up at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
Usually the primary meteorological concern on the minds of Ultimate Freedom Event organizers is rain, something that’s almost always on the metaphorical radar if not actual screens in the area.
“That’s northwest PA,” said Curtis Clarke with a laugh. “You just never know.”
But smoke from Canadian wildfires? Even someone with expertise in biblical calamities would have been hard-pressed to anticipate such a possibility.
“This is something new,” Clarke said days before the free event that has quickly become a Fourth of July tradition in the county. “I’m not exactly sure how that will affect the fireworks viewing. We’re hoping it’ll clear up enough to be visible.”
Nearly 300 volunteers are joining in the effort to once again bring a free, family friendly July 4 carnival and fireworks show to Crawford County, Clarke said, and this year’s version promises to be bigger and better than ever.
For Clarke, it’s the first Ultimate Freedom Event he’ll be attending as New Beginnings’ lead pastor, but with 19 years under his belt at the church, he’s been a part of each one since the fun began in 2015. Clarke recalled how, the previous year, an intern working at the church from out-of-state wanted to watch fireworks on Independence Day.
“There was absolutely nothing in the area,” Clarke said. “Next year, we decided we were going to be a solution.”
In addition to providing the spectacle of fireworks, the church prioritized the goal of a fun, family-friendly and community-oriented event that residents could attend for free.
That goal has led to the growth of the event’s Kids Zone as the festivities have moved from the New Beginnings campus on Leslie Road to the fairgrounds.
Organizers try to add something new for youngsters every year, according to Family Pastor Angela Mitchell, who has coordinated the Kids Zone efforts for six years — and whose office, crowded with games and prizes showed that preparations had hit high gear.
This year, she said, there will be the usual bouncy houses and obstacle course, face painting hayrides, games, Magic Steve and therapy dogs. The Kids Zone will remain open until 9 p.m., an hour later than in the past, providing a bit more of a bridge to the fireworks at 10 p.m. In addition, there will be bunnies to pet and giant-sized bubbles that have to be seen to be believed.
“We’re working on testing,” Mitchell said of the bubbles. “We’re trying to get the right bubble mixture to make it work.”
The bubbles are important, but the big picture is too, according to Mitchell.
“We want the community to know and experience God’s love,” he said. “It’s a small way to do that, but we just want to love on the community.”
A particular focus this year, according to Executive Pastor Brandt Fuller, will be the role of the military and veterans in securing the freedom we enjoy.
The overall mission of the event has proved popular. Fuller said the church had raised more than $31,000 to support this year’s Ultimate Freedom Event — the most ever. 2022 had been the previous high for fundraising, when $24,000 was raised.
“It’s awesome to see the community giving back to what we’re doing,” he said.
More than a dozen food vendors will also be on hand for those who develop a hunger while enjoying the free activities.
Carnival favorites like ice cream and apple dumplings, cotton candy and kettle corn will be featured as well as more out of the ordinary fare — Haitian cuisine, boba tea and smoothies, for instance.
Clarke anticipates spending much of the evening involved with the hayrides, which make use of hay bales and tractors from his family’s farm. One of his favorite parts of the Ultimate Freedom Event comes close to the end of the night. While it’s inspired by the sights up in the sky, it has more to do with more earthbound sounds.
“I always enjoy hearing the kids’ response during the fireworks,” he said. “I love to hear the kids just get excited.”
