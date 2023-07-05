WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Broad smiles were the order of day for those celebrating the Fourth of July on Tuesday at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
A large crowd turned out starting in the afternoon for the Ultimate Freedom Event, a free, family-oriented mix of music, classic cars, food, rides and fun put on by New Beginnings Church of God of Meadville.
By early evening, the crowd grew bigger as more people arrived for the anticipated fireworks show slated cap the event.
While lines may have been long at most rides and food booths, people didn’t seem to mind as they were enjoying the sunny afternoon.
“We have young children and we thought ‘Why not?’” said Lora Phillips of Meadville.
She and her husband, Dameon, and their son, Greyson, 4, and infant daughter, Clara, were first-time attendees at the festival.
“It’s really fun. We got the kids out and we’re seeing family and friends and people we know at work are here,” Phillips said.
Michael Leazenby was smiling after seeing two of the velcro-covered toy axes he had thrown hit and stick to the velcro-covered target.
Leazenby was out with his family as they all had moved from Florida to Meadville on May 1.
“We heard about it and wanted to check it out,” he said. “We heard there’ll be fireworks, too.”
The Ultimate Freedom Event got started in 2015 by New Beginnings Church of God in response to there being no organized Fourth of July fireworks display in the Meadville area.
The church also made having a fun, family-friendly and community-oriented event that residents could attend for free as part of the program.
And it also means having a small army of volunteers to make it all happen.
Almost 300 volunteers help with everything from planning to setup to garbage patrol to directing traffic for parking.
“It’s a ministry like anything else,” Brian Gilmore, a volunteer from Blooming Valley, said of the festival.
Gilmore and his wife, Lori, are longtime members of the church. Both were helping direct festival traffic to the parking area off Gate 1 at the fairgrounds.
“Us serving is just a way to make this happen,” he said.
