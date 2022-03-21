A local drive for donations to support those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues this week.
Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday and then 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Ready 2 Go Realty and Sandy’s Sign Works, 863 Park Ave., Meadville. Appropriate items include medical supplies, clothing, shoes, toiletries, diapers and other baby supplies, and nonperishable food supplies.
Items collected in the Meadville/Crawford County area will be turned over to the First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church of Erie for shipment to Ukraine.
• More information: Call (814) 724-4200.