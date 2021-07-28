As a businessman, Jeff Bartos said he can deliver what's needed in the U.S. Senate and in Washington, D.C. — common sense.
Bartos is seeking the Republican Party's nomination for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat up for election in 2022. Pat Toomey, a Republican, has announced he's not seeking reelection to another term. Democrat Bob Casey Jr., Pennsylvania's other U.S. senator, won reelection to a six-year term in 2018.
Bartos, 48, a Montgomery County real estate developer, stopped in Meadville on day nine of a 12-day tour of all of Pennsylvania's 67 counties. Tuesday's visit to Crawford County was the 47th county out of 67 counties that he will visit.
Bartos was the Republican Party's lieutenant governor candidate in 2018 on the ticket that had former state Sen. Scott Wagner seeking the governor's post.
The economic shutdown of 2020 was caused by politicians, not the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Bartos in an interview with the Tribune. In his talks with business owners on the tour, he said they can't find employees to work, forcing some businesses to curtail hours and even shut down certain days of the week.
"It has businesses really struggling not only to get back on their feet, but to start growing again," Bartos said of the economic closure in 2020.
Bartos said he fought against the shutdown by helping small businesses through the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a private nonprofit he founded that provides forgivable loans to businesses of three to 30 employees.
The fund has raised $3.6 million, money given out to more than 1,000 businesses across Pennsylvania, Bartos said. Five businesses in Crawford County received $15,000 in funding, according to the fund's website.
"I saw a need in my community and had the drive to help," Bartos said of why he set up the fund. "I fought against the government shutdowns not by ranting and raving, but by bring the community together, trying to make sure these small businesses stay open."
Government didn't help small businesses during the economic shutdown, but actually created problems, according to Bartos. One of the biggest was allowing large businesses, such as major retail chains, to be open, but not small, independent retailers.
The situation was compounded as time went on.
"Government made the mess (with the shutdowns) and then government perpetuated the mess by paying enhanced unemployment benefits when we were coming out of the recession," Bartos said. "When employers needed to open and grow and make back what they'd lost, the government was paying people to stay home. It's just plain stupid policy."
"It's the timing of the aid, not the aid itself," he said.
Bartos said the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol when supporters of then-President Donald Trump broke into the building was a dark day for the country.
"It shouldn't have happened," he said. "There were a lot of dark days during the pandemic last summer in our cities.
"People have the right to assemble, but I absolutely condemn any violence," he said.
