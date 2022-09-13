U.S. News & World Report has again named Allegheny College one of the top 100 national liberal arts colleges in the country, highlighting the college’s commitment to undergraduate teaching, student-faculty research and value.
Allegheny ranked No. 76 on the list, up from No. 85 last year.
In annual rankings released Monday, U.S. News & World Report featured Allegheny among a select group of schools with stellar examples of senior capstone experiences (Allegheny ranked in the top 10 among all colleges and universities in the U.S.), service learning (top 20), first-year experiences (top 25), and undergraduate research/creative projects (top 40).
U.S. News & World Report also recognized Allegheny as one of the:
• Top 25 national liberal arts colleges for best undergraduate teaching.
• Top 40 national liberal arts colleges for social mobility.
• Top 45 best value national liberal arts colleges, based on both academic quality and cost.
“From the first-year experience through our required Senior Comp, Allegheny’s distinctive approach to interdisciplinary education builds students’ perspectives and asks them to apply what they are learning to solve problems,” Allegheny President Hilary L. Link said. “We’re very proud of the empowering experiences that are reflected in this national recognition by U.S. News & World Report.”
The ranking of top liberal arts schools is based on several key measures of quality, including graduation and retention rates, assessment of excellence by peers, social mobility, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources and alumni giving.
Schools included in the national liberal arts college category focus almost exclusively on undergraduate education and award at least 50 percent of their degrees in the arts and sciences.
This recognition is the latest in a string of accolades that highlight Allegheny’s quality and value:
• Washington Monthly named Allegheny one of the top 45 best liberal arts colleges in the U.S. in its 2022 annual rankings, which recognize not only what colleges do for their students but also what colleges are doing for the country.
• In their most recent college rankings, The Princeton Review, Forbes, Money and the Wall Street Journal have each recognized Allegheny among the nation’s top colleges based on quality and return on investment for students.
• Colleges That Change Lives, a leading national voice in the field of college choice, has featured Allegheny since 1996, highlighting the college’s focus on personalized, student-centered learning and undergraduate research.
• Allegheny ranked fifth among colleges and universities in Pennsylvania and in the top 20 percent nationally in economic mobility rankings released in February by the nonprofit organization Third Way. Third Way examined which schools provide the best return on educational investment to students from low- and moderate-income backgrounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.