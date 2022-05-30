Juniper Village at Meadville has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as being “best” on its inaugural Best Senior Living Communities list.
The top ranking of “best” was obtained through scores received on a consumer satisfaction survey of residents and their family members or appointed representatives in the areas of community and activity, food and dining, caregiving, and management and staff, officials said.
“We are very proud that all of our campuses in Pennsylvania had buildings that qualified to be named 'best' by U.S. News & World Report. The data collected on meeting rigorous criteria provides a clear picture of how outstanding the care and operations are at these properties,” said Lynne S. Katzmann, founder and CEO, Juniper Communities. “I must thank all of our amazing associates for their dedication to providing outstanding care and maintaining exceptionally well-kept buildings; and adhering to our mission of fostering active bodies, engaged minds and fulfilled spirits in the residents we serve.”
