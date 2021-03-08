The U.S. Marshals Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force is searching for a fugitive from New York state whose last known address was in the Conneaut Lake area.
A cash reward is being offered through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information on the whereabouts of Patrick Jeffrey Henry, 60.
Henry is wanted by the New York Office of Attorney General on a felony warrant issued Nov. 18, 2019, for grand larceny. No additional details regarding the warrant were available Monday from the U.S. Marshals Service or the New York Office of Attorney General.
Henry's last known address is 12350 State Highway 618, Conneaut Lake, the U.S. Marshals Service said. The address list is for the Parkside Motel, according to county property records
Henry also is known to frequent both the communities of Utica and New York Mills in New York state, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Henry is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (814) 969-6216 and speak to Deputy U.S. Marshal Chad Sensor.
People also anonymously may contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at (800) 4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107
Henry, whose birthdate is May 14, 1960, is described as Caucasian, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds.