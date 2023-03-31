A Titusville plastic pipe manufacturing company has been cited by the U.S. Department of Labor for child labor and overtime violations in 2022.
WL Plastics Manufacturing LLC has paid a $6,399 civil penalty for a child labor law violation. A 17-year-old worker sustained a minor injury while illegally operating a forklift on April 3. Federal law prohibits workers under age 18 from operating hazardous equipment such as a forklift, according to the department.
Investigators also found WL Plastics Manufacturing failed to pay proper overtime wages to 60 employees — a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Safety bonuses were not included in the employees’ wage calculations for work weeks ending Jan. 1 through Dec. 17, 2022.
The Department of Labor recovered a total of $10,361 in back wages and liquidated damages for affected workers.
“Minors should never be employed to do unsafe work. It is the employer’s responsibility to not only protect young people from being hurt in the workplace, but to also ensure all employees are paid fairly,” said John DuMont, district director of the department’s Wage and Hour Division in Pittsburgh.
“The Wage and Hour Division will hold employers accountable when they fail to comply with federal law,” he added.
The WL Plastics Manufacturing plant in Titusville is the former Charter Plastics Inc. site on South Perry Street. The plant makes high-density polyethylene (hdpe) pipe used for potable water, reclaimed water, sewer, geothermal, gas, irrigation and industrial applications.
Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, WL Plastics Manufacturing acquired Charter Plastics on Dec. 31, 2021. WL Plastics is one of North America’s largest manufacturers of solid wall polyethylene pipe products. Founded in 2000, it has a total of nine plants in Georgia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.