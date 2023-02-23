WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — The campground at Woodcock Creek Lake will be closed for 2023.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, which operates the park and recreation area at Woodcock, made the announcement Wednesday.
However, Woodcock Lake park’s remaining day-use areas, including the swim beach, boat ramp, hiking trails, shelters and roadways, will remain open for public use this year.
“The district reached this decision after a comprehensive review of past usage metrics and current budgetary constraints, resulting in an inability to operate the site at the safety and recreation standards maintained in the past,” the U.S. Army Corps said in the statement.
Andrew Byrne, spokesman for the corps, is working to find an entity to sign a lease agreement to operate the campgrounds in the future.
It’s not expected the campground will operate in 2023, though it may change in the future if an operator is found, he said.
In January 2020, the U.S. Army Corps’ lease agreement with Crawford County to operate the campgrounds was terminated at the request of the county.
In 20219, county commissioners asked the corps for an early end to the county’s then no-cost 25-year operating lease, which was due to expire in May 2024. Under the lease’s terms, either side could opt out early by giving a one-year notice. The county wanted out of the lease as it was losing about $65,000 a year on park operations.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers owns Woodcock Lake Creek Park and Campground on the south shore of the lake. It had leased the 311-acre property to the county at no cost since the mid-1970s for operation of a park offering camping, picnicking, swimming, hiking and boating opportunities. The park and campground are part of the Corp of Engineers Woodcock Dam project built in 1973 as a flood control, water quality and recreational project.
Byrne said other nearby corps-owned campgrounds open for the 2023 season are Tionesta Lake in Tionesta and Shenango River Lake in Hermitage. Reservations at those facilities may be made online at recreation.gov.
Byrne confirmed Woodcock Creek Lake is receiving federal funding to improve facilities. Included in the funding is $100,000 from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve roads and parking lots. That money will go toward parking lot improvements at the north area of the park will be done this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.