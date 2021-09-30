LINESVILLE — Pymatuning State Park will hold its annual Fall Spooktackular across four days this October.
The Spooktackular will be held this Friday and Saturday, as well as the following Friday and Saturday. Both weekends have the same schedule of events and will take place at Linesville Beach.
While the Spooktackular is traditionally held at the Jamestown campground, Assistant Park Manager Sean Benson said that area is closed for renovations this year, necessitating the switch.
The event includes hayrides and a bike parade on Fridays, while Saturdays will involve trick-or-treating, a campsite decorating contest and the popular Pumpkin Derby.
Coming back for its seventh year, the Pumpkin Derby sees participants turn pumpkins into racing machines. Pumpkins will be raced down a prepared track, with trophies and medals available for both race winners and those who enter interestingly-designed pumpkins.
"It sounds kind of silly, but the people love it," Benson said the races.
Friday events run from 4 to 8 p.m. on both weekends, while the Saturday itinerary starts at 8 a.m. and goes to 9 p.m.
The Spooktackular is free and open to the public, and Halloween costumes are encouraged.
For full schedule of events, visit the Pymatuning State Park Facebook page.
