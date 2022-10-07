ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash in Athens Township Thursday night along Route 8 has claimed the life of a Waterford man, Pennsylvania State Police at Corry said.
The crash happened in the 19000 block of Route 8 around 7:30 p.m. when a southbound sport utility vehicle crossed the centerline, went into the northbound lane and collided with a northbound car, state police said.
State police said the impact of the crash pushed the car into a field along the east side of the road.
The driver of the SUV only has been identified so far by state police as a 40-year-old woman from Erie.
The driver of the car only has been identified so far by state police as a 54-year-old Waterford man.
Both were flown by helicopter ambulance to UPMC Hamot hospital in Erie with the man later pronounced deceased at the hospital, police said.
Both lanes of Route 8 were closed for approximately six hours, state police said.
Centerville and Spartansburg volunteer fire departments and ambulance services assisted state police.
Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact state police at Corry at (814) 663-2043.
