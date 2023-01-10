Two area taverns have been cited for alcohol violations by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement's Erie Office.
Administrative citations have been issued to the Beach Club at Conneaut Lake and Willy G's Pub of Woodcock Township, according to a news release from the office.
The Beach Club was cited for sale, furnishing or giving of alcoholic beverages to an 18-year-old on Sept. 10, 2022.
Willy G's Pub sold alcoholic beverages without authority as its license was expired, held in safekeeping or its temporary operating authority had expired during the period of Aug. 1 through Aug. 30, 2022.
