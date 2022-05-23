Two Saegertown Junior-Senior High School journalists recently received third place in statewide contests sponsored by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association (PNA). Sophomores Zaine Eback and Nola Zook were each awarded $150 for their winning entries.
Since 2015, the PNA Foundation, along with PNA and PNA member newspapers, have partnered with AT&T to host an “It Can Wait” editorial contest to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. Despite knowing the risks, nearly nine out of 10 people admit to using their smartphones while driving while four in 10 drivers call distracted driving a habit. For the contest, high school students submitted entries answering the question, “Why is it important to take the ‘It Can Wait’ pledge to drive distraction-free?”
Zook credits discussions with her mom for helping develop her ideas. “We were talking about how one second a person can be there and the next second they’re gone,” Zook said. “It’s hard because you don’t get to say goodbye. It helped me understand why my mom is always saying to drive safe and pay attention.”
Zook’s entry included a letter from loved ones to a deceased driver. “I just started driving recently,” Zook said. “I never realized before how distracting looking down for a couple of seconds can be.”
Zaine Eback chose to enter the “Stop Cyberbullying” contest which PNA started in 2020 to raise awareness about the dangers of cyberbullying. According to the PNA, 95 percent of teens in the U.S. are online with a mobile device, making it the most common medium for cyberbullying. Recognizing that online safety is needed for all, this contest encourages positive change. Social media can be productive and helpful. But, words must be chosen wisely and with respect and compassion.
Participants were asked to write a column or produce a video that best explained, “Why cyberbullying is dangerous and should not be tolerated.”
Eback’s entry, “Enough,” focused on the idea of wearing a mask at school each day to avoid being hurt by others. “I chose the ‘Stop Cyberbullying’ contest because it’s extremely relevant to my life,“ Eback said. “If it’s not me who’s been cyberbullied, it’s been my friends.”
Both Zook and Eback expressed surprise at placing in the statewide contest. “My first reaction was that I was honestly in denial that I’d even placed,” Eback said. “I was just so caught off guard that I placed at all.”
For Zook, it was welcome news. “I was honestly very surprised. I was not expecting to get third or place at all, so it was a nice surprise.”
Journalism adviser Stacey Hetrick was impressed with the results. “These young writers put their fingers precisely on two difficult topics,” Hetrick said. “Their entries were honest and powerful.”
The PNA Foundation is an independent, nonprofit corporation organized as a public foundation. Its mission is to provide training and resources to PNA members, to develop the next generation of readers and journalists, and to educate the public on the importance of the First Amendment and the role of a free press.
Sara Slayter is Opinion editor of the Saegertown Panther Press, Saegertown Junior-Senior High School’s student newspaper. Luthea Sweeney contributed to this report.
