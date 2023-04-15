Two area farms were among 22 announced by the state to receive a total of $5 million in investments to protect them from future development.
The Levi A. and Susan M. Byler Farm in East Fallowfield Township will receive a total of $100,931 — $99,931 from the state and $1,000 from the county — to protect their 89-acre crop farm, state officials said Friday.
The Robert L. and Nancy E. Witt Farm in New Vernon Township, Mercer County, will receive $155,880 ($110,680 state, $45,200 county) for their 150-acre crop farm.
In total, Pennsylvania protected 2,038 acres on 22 farms in 13 counties from future residential or commercial development.
The investment of nearly $5 million in state, county and local dollars preserves prime farmland for the future, helping Pennsylvania farms continue feeding our families and our economy, state officials said.
“Fertile, healthy farmland and clean water are critical to our economy and our future,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “The families who preserve their farms are forging a partnership with government, investing together in ensuring that future Pennsylvania families will have food, green spaces, income, and jobs. Government working to sustain our economy and feed our quality of life is a central goal of the Shapiro administration.”
Since 1988, Pennsylvania has protected 6,202 farms and 624,277 acres in 58 counties from future development, investing more than $1.6 billion in state, county, and local funds. Pennsylvania continues to lead the nation in preserved farmland.
Pennsylvania partners with county and sometimes local governments and non-profits to purchase development rights, ensuring a strong future for farming and food security. By selling their land’s development rights, farm owners ensure that their farms will remain farms and never be sold to developers.
