Parade Magazine, which The Meadville Tribune has carried for years, will discontinue its print edition next week.
The Arena Group, which publishes the magazine, announced the print edition of Parade will stop after Nov. 13 and move to an electronic edition. In addition, The Arena Group said it has stopped publication entirely for Relish and Spry Living.
The Tribune has inserted Parade, Relish and Spry Living weekly for many years. The newspaper will continue to offer Parade in its digital editions on Saturdays, said Publisher Sharon Sorg.
“Our readers can still access the magazine in our E-editions,” Sorg said. “Our subscribers will still be able to read Parade that way.”
All print and digital subscribers with an active account at meadvilletribune.com have unlimited access to the E-edition, a digital replica of The Meadville Tribune print publication.
“The great thing about being a subscriber is that readers have access to our stories, advertisements and features around the clock,” Sorg said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.